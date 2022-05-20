



The Department of Health in Torrevieja is preparing for the arrival of summer and has presented its strategy for health care coverage of the population to the unions representing the workers of the centres around the area.

In addition, in line with the “open door” policy of the Management of the centre, a meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the Mayors of the municipalities that the department serves, in order to present the vacation plan and resolve any uncertainty.

The emergency department of the University Hospital of Torrevieja will have a new medical chief as of June 1. In addition, the number of doctors will be reinforced in order to increase the quality of care and improve response times.

The Management guarantees 100% care coverage for the population in key services such as emergencies, primary care and hospitalisation, and reaching 60% coverage in Outpatient Consultations.

The centre’s second floor will remain open at full capacity, something that was not usual in previous years. In addition, the presence of key non-assistance support services will be maintained.

The number of professionals will also increase in Primary Care. The care strategy for this summer is focused on promoting urgent care throughout the Department with the 24-hour opening of the 6 Continuous Care Points (PAC).

The integration of Primary and Specialised Care allows the PACs to be connected with the hospital, so that users can solve their health problems closer to home, without waiting.

The integration of both care levels will also improve with the direct appointment from the Emergency Department of those patients who require consultation with their family doctor without the need for the patient to contact them by telephone or go to their Health Centre.

The Department’s Continuous Care Points will extend their opening times by six more hours every day, something that has not happened for 15 years.

The Emergency Service has incorporated professionals in all categories: 38 more nurses, going from 21 to 58 professionals, 8 more Auxiliary Nursing Care Technicians, going from 15 to 23 professionals, 4 additional guards, going from 17 to 21 professionals. In addition, during the Holy Week period, two extra reinforcement guards were incorporated. The Emergency Service has incorporated 2 additional administrative professionals, going from 6 to 8 professionals.