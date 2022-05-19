



A Salvamento Marítimo rescue vessel has intercepted a boat with 14 people on board, including 8 minors, about 26 miles off the coast of Santa Pola.

According to the Cruz Roja, the 8 minors are between fifteen and seventeen years old.

The alarm was raised by a sailboat that saw the small boat and alerted the emergency services, prompting a rescue being activated with the Maritime Rescue helicopter based in the port of Alicante.

All the members of the boat are men and there are four people of Algerian origin, nine from Guinea and another person from Mali. Apparently, they are in good health and have been transferred to the port of Alicante to receive medical assistance.