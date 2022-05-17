



Despite COVID, Lock-Down and no permenent home, Salt Church has continued to meet and grow in Los Alcazares but now, we are on the move. From May we have a permenent home in San Javier not just for Sundays but for other weekday activities too.

We call it ‘The Hub’ and it is next door to the well-known Yorkshire Linen shop. Because of this we are now known as Salt Church Mar Menor.

Pastor Andy Neale said at the recent Commissioning service:

“We may have changed our name and we may have moved our location but we remain committed to the traditional teaching of the Bible. We may be ordinary people but we believe and trust in an extraordinary God.”

CONTACT DETAILS:

Andy Neale: +34 622 416 793

Facebook: @saltchurchmarmenor

You Tube: Salt Church Mar Menor You Tube