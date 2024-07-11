



A British tourist who was run over on Tuesday in Los Narejos died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital on Wednesday. The man, aged 50, was admitted with his wife, aged 48, both in a very serious condition. The couple were only identified as Steven and Emma.

According to sources, the local police have already identified the driver of the vehicle, who was driving without a driving licence and who fled the scene of the accident. The driver was subjected to a breathalyser test which showed a result of 0.83 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, three times the maximum permitted level.

The windscreen of the car was smashed as a result of the impact. The vehicle that caused the accident was a Peugeot 406, driven by a 23-year-old man of Spanish nationality but of Moroccan descent.

As well as charges relating to traffic offences, he will now be charged with an alleged offence of manslaughter due to negligence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, at 11:06 p.m., as the couple were on a pedestrian crossing in front of the Costa Narejos hotel en route to Avenida del Río Nalón, popularly known as ‘Little England’, an area of ​​Los Narejos frequented by British tourists.

Local Police patrols and ambulances with paramedics from the Emergency and Civil Protection Service of the City Council and the Emergency and Health Services Management 061 were dispatched to the scene.

The paramedics treated the two pedestrians who were run over, a 48-year-old woman and her 50-year-old partner, who were then taken in a very serious condition to the ICU of the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where the man subsequently died.