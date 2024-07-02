



Sunday 16th June saw the UK celebrating ‘Fathers’ Day’. Here in Murcia, Salt Church Mar Menor held their annual ‘Our Heavenly Father’s Gift Day’ to raise money for three local charities.

A total of 1500 euros was shared equally between HELP MURCIA MAR MENOR, MABS CANCER SUPPORT and YO ENCUENTRO.

BOB BARHAM from YO ENCUENTRO praised the work of so many volunteers who give of their time and energy without payment and how well the charities work together assisting the needy in our communities.

