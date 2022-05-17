



LOS Montesinos author Andrew Atkinson is doing a talk on late ukulele legend George Formby for the Nosmoking club at Che Loco Bar, El Chaparral, Torrevieja, on June 2.

Andrew will be signing copies of his book ‘Formby’s Lost Love’ after telling the life story of Formby’s fiancee, Pat Howson, who the Wigan born star was set to marry, prior to his death of a heart attack in 1961.

Britain’s biggest star of the 1940s-50s Formby, whose hits include When I’m Cleaning Windows, Leaning On A Lampost, and Stick Of Blackpool Rock, was engaged to Pat in 1961, but died, aged 56, weeks prior to their wedding.

Religious Education teacher, former Wren, Pat, died, aged 46, from ovarian cancer, in November 1971.

In the following decade Pat faced years of Court wranglings over Formby’s will; the split of her parents and death of her mother.

“I researched Pat Howson’s life, from a young girl, to the grave, with in-depth interviews with those who knew her best,” said Andrew.

A decade after Formby’s death Pat was set to enter a Convent and become a nun, to finally escape years of turmoil and hell, after challenges to his will.

“Interviews and revelations were undertaken, including with her solicitor, who talks about her for the first time in decades,” said Andrew.

“Pat Howson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and died six weeks later. Her untold life story is one of sorrow, tears and sadness, having been thrown into the limelight through George Formby,” said Andrew.

The talk Formby’s Lost Love is free and the public are invited to attend the Che Loco Bar, El Chaparral, Torrevieja, on June 2. People are advised to take their seats at 11am.

Caption: Formby’s Lost Love author Andrew Atkinson outside George Formby’s former house in Fairhaven, Lytham, Lancashire.