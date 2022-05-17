



By Andrew Atkinson

A bogus garden maintenance gang are claiming to represent Jardineria Gerais Rojales in a bid to get work, the company has warned.

“We are warning the public that there is a group of people – claiming they work with us in Gerais,” said a spokesperson from the Rojales based company.

“Our team of three people are Hassan and Rachida, who do garden maintenance, and Soraya who works in the shop.

“These bogus people go knocking door-to-door to offer their services, garden cleaning, tree pruning, and taking away the rubbish.

“Then, they proceed to give you a quote, which is usually too low for the services they offer. “Unfortunately we don’t know these people, or their intentions.

“If they knock on your door and you don’t see our red van parked outside, or gardeners with our official uniform on, don’t let them in.

“We don’t know what they are capable of, or the damage to your gardens or house they could do.

“A worse scenario is that they could attempt to steal personal belongings from you.

“As soon as we know the identity of these people we will take legal action.

“The Civil Guard have been notified and want you to collaborate, with photos, camera videos or a car license plate.

“If they knock on your door or try to enter your home, call the Rojales Police (966 715 129) or the Almoradí Civil Guard (965 700 128).

“With your help they will be able to find out who they are and stop them, for your safety and ours.”

A member of the public, Tony Stott, said: “We will support this great little garden centre. This shouldn’t happen.

“They are very nice people and supply a great service and gardening supplies.”

Caption: Jardineria Gerais Rojales van.