



On Saturday 14th May a number of Torrevieja U3A members met up at 11.30 at a local bar on the front in Santiago de la Ribera for a coffee break before setting off on yet another ‘Walk and Talk’ session along the promenade heading in the general direction of San Javier. There was a pleasant breeze which provided a cooler atmosphere for the walk and there were a number of refreshment stops available along the route for anyone needing a break.

Interested in Morris Dancing? Then why not visit Almoradi on Saturday 21st May where you will be able to enjoy watching The Costa Blanca Morris Dancers group performing from 11.00 a.m. as a part of the European Residents party celebrations that will be taking place in the Plaza de La Constitución

The Costa Blanca Morris Dancers group is affiliated to the Torrevieja U3A and, for anyone interested in joining their group or in taking part in any other activities that are available to the U3A, then pay a visit to our website torreviejau3a.org where details on how to join the association, along with details of everything that is available to members can be found.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer