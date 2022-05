By Andrew Atkinson

The Football Association of Valencia arranged their seventh training camp for players for the Valenciana Selecció Valenta U12 training camp.

Sixteen players were called up by coach Ana Gomez to train at Camp Soccer ‘Miguel Monleón’ Picassent.

The FFCV Selecció Valenta U12 played a friendly in May against Santa Pola CF at the Mislata UF.

Caption: Selecció Valenta U12 v Santa Pola CF. Photo: FFCV.