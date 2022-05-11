



In the build-up to the start of the 22-23 Premier League season, top clubs in the league will play pre-season friendlies with different teams from interesting locations.

In the mix this year we have Thailand, Singapore and Australia with the top Premier League teams taking on the likes of Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Orlando City.

Check out all of the pre-season dates expected this summer below.

The Premier League summer 2022 friendly fixtures

The Premier League has released the list of the 2022 friendly pre-season fixtures for the top clubs in the league.

The dates span mid to late July and are earlier than we would typically expect due to the delayed World Cup tournament dates. The pre-season friendly games span the glove with Australia, the USA, Singapore and Thailand all covered during the 2-week period.

Arsenal

Arsenal is currently scheduled to play two pre-season games in Orlando. The first is against Orlando City and the second against Chelsea.

20 July v Orlando City (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

23 July v Chelsea (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

Aston Villa

Aston Villa currently has three matches scheduled to play in Australia between July 17 and July 23. These games will be against Leeds, Brisbane and Manchester United.

17 July v Leeds (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

20 July v Brisbane Roar (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Queensland)

23 July v Man Utd (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Chelsea

Chelsea currently has just the one pre-season friendly scheduled against Arsenal in Orlando.

23 July v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palance has a total of three pre-season friendly games scheduled with one against Liverpool in Singapore and two in Australia against Manchester United and Leeds.

15 July v Liverpool (National Stadium, Singapore)

19 July v Man Utd (MCG, Melbourne)

22 July v Leeds (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Leeds

Leeds has a total of three pre-season games scheduled in Australia with games against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace to be played between July 14 and July 22.

14 July v Brisbane Roar (Cbus Super Stadium)

17 July v Aston Villa (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

22 July v Crystal Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Liverpool

Liverpool has just two games scheduled with a game in Bangkok against Manchester United and a second in Singapore against Crystal Palace. The team are currently the favourites to take the title of the 2022 Premier League.

12 July v Man Utd (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July v Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore)

Man City

Manchester City has just one game that is currently planned on July 20 against Club America in Houston. The team is expected to add another opponent to the list of friendlies with both the team and venue to be confirmed.

20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)

Date & opponent TBC (Venue – US)

Man Utd

Manchester United currently have three pre-season friendly games scheduled with a match against Liverpool in Bangkok and two games in Melbourne against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palance.

12 July v Liverpool (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July v Melbourne Victory (MCG, Melbourne)

19 July v Crystal Palace (MCG, Melbourne)

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has three games expected with only two confirmed at the time of writing. A further game is expected in July in the Coupang Play Series.

13 July v Team K League (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)

23 July v Rangers (Ibrox)

July TBC v TBC (Coupang Play Series)

Where to bet on the pre-season friendlies?

There are plenty of online sportsbooks in the UK offering betting markets on the 2022 pre-season friendlies, each with its own pros and cons associated.

One of the top UK bookmakers currently offering betting on the top pre-season games is 888Sport. There’s a large welcome offer available for new players signing up to 888Sport with a “Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bets plus £10 Casino Bonus” advertised.

Bettors looking to learn more about the sportsbook welcome offer can check out a review about the 888sport promo code at Squawka.

The takeaway

There are plenty of pre-season Premier League games available in the build-up to the start of the 2022 season to keep all football fans entertained.

The majority of the top clubs will find between 2 and 3 featured games available with matches played around the world.