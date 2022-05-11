



At Finca la Castellana Animal Welfare Centre, in San Miguel de Salinas, we are holding a dog show to celebrate our 13th anniversary as a registered charity. Saturday 21st of May, registration and gates open at 11am, the dog show begins at 12noon.

There are six classes, puppy obedience (18 months and under), best senior (over 7 years old), best pedigree (no age limit), adult obedience (over 18 months old), best rescue (no age limit) and best in show.

You can enter one class or all the applicable ones. Trophies, rosettes, certificates, and goody bags to be one. The dog show will be hosted by Sunshine FM’s winner of ‘Search for a Star’, Lee David. There will be lots to do on the day, BBQ, refreshments, tuck shop, tombola’s, and lots of stalls, bring the family for a fun day out.

Date for your diaries, last Thursday of every month come and join us at Browns Cocktail and Gastro Bar for a three-course luxury lunch, only €17 which includes a drink. Book your table through our Facebook page, Finca la Castellana.

Would you like to volunteer? Can you spare a couple of hours a week? We are looking for people to help out in our San Miguel charity shop, Monday to Fridays 10am to 2pm. For information on our events or volunteering, please contact Beccie on 603251005.