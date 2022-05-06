



Torrevieja’s Local Government Board (JGL) has approved the contract for hiring the lifeguard service on the beaches of town, as reported by the Councillor Secretary of the JGL, Federico Alarcón.

For his part, the Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, has highlighted that this new contract includes a series of novelties that result in an improvement of the service and, therefore, for the safety of bathers. “The purpose of this government team is to offer residents, visitors and tourists not only the best image of our beaches, but also the peace of mind that they are on safe beaches with a corresponding rescue service”, according to the councillor.

Vidal explained that this contract includes improvements in performance, which is a novelty compared to the previous one. The assisted bathing service is expanded with the creation of a new area on La Mata beach. Likewise, the service hours of the rescue teams are increased, starting at 10:00 in the morning and ending at 8:00 in the evening in high season, an hour longer with respect to the previous service.

The provision of the service is maintained in the Easter season, this being 10 days. Another novelty is that, in the summer season, the service begins on June 1, 15 days earlier than usual, in addition to having 10 more days on weekends.

Regarding the renovation of the lifeguard posts, Antonio Vidal explained that it is a total of 8 lifeguard posts and 5 advanced surveillance towers, including the installation in the contract. “These infrastructures will help improve the service we provide to bathers”.

The contract is divided into two lots, with lot 1 referring to the lifeguard service with an estimated value of €3,115,826.79 (plus IVA), the base bidding price for the four planned seasons plus the extension of one more year. Regarding lot 2, which includes the supply of lifeguard posts and watchtowers, its estimated value is €335,000 (plus IVA) with a contract duration of 18 months, being the maximum delivery period for all the elements and supplies.