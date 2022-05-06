



The data published this week by the Public Employment Service for the month of April show a decrease of 580 fewer unemployed people compared to March in the Vega Baja region, which places the total number of unemployed at 25,962.

These figures reflect “a positive impact of the labour reform on the labour market, even though there has been a decrease in hiring, since the impact on the conversion of temporary contracts into permanent ones has been 1,454 contracts,” according to sources from UGT union.

Another factor to take into account is “the good Easter campaign, since it has favoured the decrease in the unemployment rate and the increase in hiring,” the same voices qualify.

For the union organisation, “it is necessary to contain the increase in prices, but also to raise wages and pensions according to the CPI or, otherwise, households will continue to lose purchasing power.”

From the figures, a significant decrease in unemployment in Torrevieja stands out, with 298 fewer unemployed and places its unemployment rate at 7,598 people. Orihuela follows in the decline in unemployment, with 75 fewer unemployed and an unemployment rate of 4,946. Next, Pilar de la Horadada, with 62 fewer unemployed. The same occurs in Guardamar del Segura and Almoradí, which reduced their unemployment rates by 40 and 32 fewer unemployed, respectively.

By sectors, unemployment has registered a very significant decrease in the services sector, with 554 fewer unemployed. It is followed by Agriculture and Construction. The same does not occur with the Industry and Without Activity sectors, which registered an increase of 6 and 20 more unemployed, respectively.