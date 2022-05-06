



The museums of Crevillente will see stories of historical events described with the interaction of actors, resulting in a much more enjoyable experience, according to the local government team.

This is the new initiative by the Regidoria de Cultura and the Museus de Crevillent to donate to the Mariano Benlliure municipal museums and the Casa-Museu del Parc Nou, where the Municipal Archaeological Museum is also located.

The actors will embody different characters who will star or be testimonies of grandiose, strange or mysterious events and transmit the story through a text elaborated according to the most recognised historical sources. But it is not about a mere interpretation given by a passive public, but through interaction, adapted to the nature of the groups.

The Councillor for Culture, Jesús Ruiz, indicates that these visits will be free and will take place on May 12, 13 and 14 in all two museums and comments that the main objective of the council for this event is to offer the museums with a space to show the history through the protagonists themselves. “Mariano Benlliure will guide the museum, the characters who play Don Pascual Mas and the lady María Dolores Mas Magro, related to “Doña Lola” and the sister of Dr. Mas Magro, will allow them to discover the rooms of the lady own house” affirms the councillor.

In addition, the theatrical visits will also arrive at the educational centres on May 9, 10 and 11, with the participation of 6 actors.