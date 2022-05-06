



The Spanish post office, Correos, has issued a stamp featuring the island of Tabarca.

The stamp, which has been issued as part of the ‘Naturaleza’ series, with a value of 2.70 euro, has a horizontal format of 74.6 by 28.8 millimetres where the island can be seen from an aerial view.

The stamp is a limited-edition release, with a total of 135,000 units being issued.

Alicante City Council has provided the image taken by the photographer José Benito Ruiz and the text that will appear in the annual publication.

The stamp that Correos dedicates to this important island enclave includes a beautiful aerial image of its entire heritage, both of the inhabited and fortified historic nucleus, its marine environment, as well as the Campo.