



Lingfield Park – She Do eyes Group 3 SBK Fillies Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Lingfield Park features the Group 3 SBK Chartwell Fillies Stakes over seven furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting, with the going firm.

The meeting also features the Class 1 SBK Derby Trial Listed Stakes over 1m 3f, and SBK Oaks Trial Listed Fillies Stakes over 1m 3f.

She Do (3.50) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jack Mitchell is tipped to land the Group 3 noted when winning a Listed race at Newmarket in October.

Charlie Appleby trained Walk Of Stars (2.40) is tipped to land the Derby Trial under William Buick, noted when winning at Newbury last month.

Aidan O’Brien trained filly Emily Dickinson (3.15) out of sire Dubawi, is tipped to land the Oaks Trial, to follow-up a win at Naas in April.

David Simcock trained Clitheroe (1.30) under Jamie Spencer. David Loughnane trained Al Gheed (2.05) under Jack Mitchell is tipped in the SBK Handicap over 7f, having been second at Lingfield Park in April in the Vase Fillies Handicap.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Clitheroe. 2.05 Al Gheed. 2 40 Walk Of Stars. 3.15 Emily Dickinson. 3.50 She Do. 4.25 Charging Thunder. 5.00 Smokey Malone.

Thirsk – Tom Clover-Jungle Run Northallerton Handicap bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Thirsk’s seven racecard evening meeting on Saturday sees David O’Meara duo King’s Crusader and Morty out to bag a double at the Yorkshire venue.

David Nolan rides King’s Crusader (6.35) tipped to land the 7 furlongs Novice Stakes. Paul Mulrennan is booked to ride Morty (7.35).

Eric Alston saddles Boudica Bay (5.30) with Tom Eaves up tipped each-way at 16-1 in the 5 furlongs Fillies Handicap.

Archie Watson trained Watermelon Sugar (6.05) is 1-4 on. Tom Clover trained Jungle Run (7.05) is tipped each-way in the Northallerton Handicap over 6 furlongs.

Richard Fahey trained White Willow (8.05) under Paul Hanighan is tipped each-way.

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Boudica Bay (ew). 6.05 Watermelon Sugar. 6.35 King’s Crusader. 7.05 Jungle Run (ew). 7.35 Morty. 8.05 White Willow (ew). 8.35 Stallone (ew).

NOTTINGHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Otto Oyl. 1.35 Hebrides. 2.10 Four Adaay (ew). 2.45 Grand Scheme. 3.20 Global Art (ew). 3.55 Noble Mark (ew). 4 30 Midnight Train.

The post Saturday Racing Previews – Lingfield, Thirsk and Nottingham appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.