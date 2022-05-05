



Cork – Terence O’Brien trained Emancipator tipped in May 18 Handicap hurdle

By Andrew Atkinson

Cork’s meeting on Saturday saw over 280 entries on the 7 racecard meeting dwindled down at Thursday’s declarations stage, with 88 runners clipped into 21 in the May 18 Handicap hurdle.

Terence O’Brien trained Emancipator (4.55) is tipped each-way in the May 18 by fromthehorsesmouth.info, noted when winning at Clonmell in April, gaining a 20 lengths victory ahead of Clonguile Way.

Joseph O’Brien trained Igraine (2.00) under JJ Slevin is tipped to land the 20 runners Maiden Hurdle over 2m.

Gordon Elliott saddles See A Stride (2.35) tipped each-way under Jack Kennedy in the 20 runners Maiden Hurdle.

Ballyadam Destiny (3.45) is tipped each-way in the 20 runners Twitter Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f.

Chiricahua (4.20) is tipped each-way in the 17 runners Mallow Maiden Hurdle over 3m.

CORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Igraine. 2.35 See A Stride (ew). 3.10 Alvaro (ew). 3.45 Ballyadam Destiny (ew). 4.20 Chiricahua (ew). 4.55 Emancipator (ew). 5.25 Gaoth Chuil.

Naas – Tranquil Lady Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes tilt

By Andrew Atkinson

The going at Naas is yielding, yielding to soft in places on Saturday’s eight racecard meeting, featuring the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes over 1m 2f.

Tranquil Lady (3.25) trained by Joseph O’Brien is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 3.

Aidan O’Brien trained Little Big Bear (1.40) is tipped to land the 5 furlongs Maiden in the opening race.

James Doyle rides Curraheen Princess (2.15) tipped each-way. Shark Bay (4.00) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by J. Heffernan is tipped in the Royal Ascot Trials, noted when winning at Cork in April. Dermot Weld saddles Ezine (4.35).

NASS fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Little Big Bear. 2.15 Curraheen Princess (ew). 2.50 Age Of Kings. 3.25 Tranquil Lady (ew). 4.00 Shark Bay (ew). 4.35 Ezine. 5.05 Tide Of Time (ew). 5.35 Neo Soul (ew).

Caption: Joseph O’Brien saddles Tranquil Lady (3.25) Naas.

The post Saturday Racing Previews – Cork and Naas appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.