



Nicholls to strike with Kilmington Rose and Irish Hill

By Andrew Atkinson

Warwick stage two Class 3 races on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting, featuring the Mares Novices Chase over 2m 4f, and the Racing Handicap hurdle over 2m 3f, with the going good.

Kilmington Rose (6.50) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Lorcan Williams is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Mares Novices Chase.

Nicholls also saddles Irish Hill (7.20) under 3lbs claimer Tom Buckley, tipped to win the Racing Handicap hurdle.

Dan Skelton trained Jeffrey’s Cross (5.10). Nicky Henderson saddles Quickbuck (6.15) with Nico de Boinville up tipped to land the John Temple Memorial Handicap hurdle over 2m 5f.

Oliver Greenall trained Oceans Red (7.50). Philip Hobbs saddles A Little Faith (8.20).

WARWICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.10 Jeffrey’s Cross. 5.45 The Plimsoll Line. 6.15 Quickbuck. 6.50 Kilmington Rose. 7.20 Irish Hill. 7.50 Oceans Red. 8.20 A Little Faith.

Caption: Paul Nicholls saddles Kilmington Rose (6.50). Irish Hill (7.20).

