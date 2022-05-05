



Ascot – Stowell-Dettori eye Listed Carey Group Class 1 win

By Andrew Atkinson

Ascot features the Listed Carey Group Class 1 Buckhound Stakes over 1 mile 3 furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting with the going good, good to firm in places.

Frankie Dettori rides John and Thady Gosden trained Stowell (2.20) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win, noted when third in G3 in April at Newbury over 1m 4f.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Boss Power (1.45) ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped each-way.

Redemption Time (2.55) ridden by Adam Kirby and trained by Clive Cox is tipped to win the Jemima Howden Novices Stakes over 5f, noted when third on debut at Newbury in April.

Strawberri (3.30) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Andrea Atzeni is tipped to land the British EBF Fillies Handicap over 1m, noted when notching up two wins last season.

Path Of Thunder (4.05) trained by Charlie Appleby and Clive Cox trained Aratus under Adam Kirby are both tipped each-way in the C2 28 runners Victoria Cup over 7f. Roger Charlton saddles Moon Island (4.40) with Richard Kingscote up.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Boss Power (ew). 2.20 Stowell. 2.55 Redemption Time. 3.30 Strawberri. 4.05 Path Of Thunder (ew); Ararus (ew). 4.40 Moon Island. 5.15 Under The Twilight (ew); Mamillius (ew).

Haydock Park – West Cork and Corner tipped in Grade 3 Pertempts Network

By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park features the Grade 3 Pertempts Network Swinton Handicap hurdle over 1 mile seven furlongs on Saturday with a winning purse of £56,950 up for grabs.

Won by Olly Murphy trained 9-2 favourite Copperless last year carrying 10st 4lbs, ridden by Aiden Coleman.

West Cork (3.00) trained by Harry Skelton and ridden by Dan Skelton a winner at Cheltenham in 2021, and Brian Ellison trained Cormier under John Burke, a winner at Kelso in March, are tipped each-way in the 17 runners field.

Baroque Star (1.20) trained by Mick Channon and ridden by 5lbs claimer George Bass is tipped to win the Pertempts Network Handicap over 1m 3f.

Holly Doyle rides Glen Shiel (1.50) trained by Archie Watson tipped to win the Pertempts Network Conditions Stakes over 6f, noted when second of 20 at Ascot in October.

Philip Hobbs saddles Pileon (2.25) with Ben Jones up, tipped each-way in the Pertempts Network Handicap hurdle over 3m.

David Pipe trained Panic Attack with Tom Scudamore up is also worthy of each-way support in the 17 runners field.

Jim Crowley rides Aldaary (3.35) trained by William Haggas tipped to land the Class 1 Spring Trophy over 7 furlongs.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Baroque Star. 1.50 Glen Shiel. 2.25 Pileon (ew); Panic Attack (ew). 3.00 West Cork (ew); Cormier (ew). 3.35 Aldaary. 4.10 Hourvari. 4.45 Random Harvest (ew). 5.18 Mystery Fox.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Fulgurix (ew). 2.30 Gentle Connections. 3.05 Vintage Fizz. 3.40 Ask To Dance. 4.15 Grey Market. 4.50 Midnight Glance (ew). 5.20 Oakley Dancer.

