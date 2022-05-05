



The Vivienne Westwood eyewear collection takes inspiration from key design notes from the British fashion house – centred around the Westwood orb logo. It is exclusively available at Specsavers Ópticas in Spain.

Signature prints and graphics adorn optical and sun designs within the collection; bold red and electric blue Westwood tartan is emblazoned across wide statement acetate sun frames and features subtly across metal frame optical styles. The classic Vivienne Westwood graffiti, in a monochrome graphic print, delivers a hand-painted DIY feel to the bold black optical frames, and Rococo inspired metal frames complete the collection.

In line with the Vivienne Westwood ethos, the collection has been developed with consideration to its design, durability and sustainability. Each frame is partially made from Eastman Acetate Renew, which is a combination of recycled single-use plastic and bio-based materials that come from sustainably sourced wood pulp.

For every one-million frames made with Acetate Renew, Eastman uses 50 tons of waste plastic as a raw material. This is plastic that is not currently recycled which means it is being diverted from landfill and the ocean.

The collection packaging has also been designed with consideration to the environment; featuring a pale grey shell case, which envelopes the eyewear in recycled felt, and accompanied by a tartan polish cloth in recycled nylon.

Sam Craig, Director of frame development at Specsavers said: “We are delighted to announce the global launch of our latest designer eyewear brand, the iconic fashion house, Vivienne Westwood. Every millimetre of each frame exudes the Westwood style perfectly. Striking silhouettes, signature tartan prints, bold graffiti logos and golden orbs make up just some of the features we hope our customers will enjoy wearing.”

Commenting on the collection, which launches this Spring, Christopher Di Pietro, Global Brand Director, Vivienne Westwood said: “The collection is classic and timeless. It can be worn by everyone, but it has a distinct look which was achieved by playing with the famous iconography of the house. The development of more sustainable materials for this range was as important as the designs themselves. There is still a lot more work to do in reducing the impact of our collection on the environment and we look forward to working with Specsavers in the future to achieve this.”

The Vivienne Westwood x Specsavers campaign features international models Freddie Finch and Maria Keidj, styled in the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 collection, and statement designs from the optical range.

The Vivienne Westwood Eyewear collection is now available at the 6 Specsavers Ópticas stores on the Costa Blanca, in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia. Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store or see the range.