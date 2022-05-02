



Eucalyptus or gum tree is a fast-growing evergreen tree that looks attractive all year round, thanks to its decorative foliage and bark.

Its ornamental leaves are large, waxy, lance-shaped, which are grey-green or blue-grey in colour and aromatic when crushed.

The bark naturally sheds every year to create attractive snakeskin patterns on the trunk, in colours that vary from white, cream and shades of grey, sometimes with pink or orange tints.

Mature trees may also produce clusters of petal-less flowers in summer.

Plant in spring or early summer in a sunny, sheltered spot protected from cold winds. Strong, cold winds are likely to damage and scorch leaves.

Ensure the top of the rootball is level with the surrounding soil, firm in and water well. Secure the tree with a short stake and a tree tie.

The soil needs to drain freely, as they won’t thrive in moisture-retentive ground and water during dry spells for the first growing season. Once established they are drought tolerant.

Eucalyptus are trouble-free and needs virtually no maintenance, once established.

If you’re growing eucalyptus as a shrub, hard prune the whole plant in early spring. Otherwise no regular pruning is required apart from removing any dead or damaged branches in early spring.

Soil that is too moist causes discoloured, weak growth and the tree may ultimately die.