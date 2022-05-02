San Antonio Flour Mill and Iron Bridge Guardamar del Segura





The San Antonio Flour Mill and the Iron Bridge in Guardamar del Segura sits in a picturesque area of the Vega Baja.

The historic flour mill and weir was constructed in the 14th century, with renovations undertaken in the 18th century.

In the 20th century the mill underwent additional renovations for its preservation.

The historic Iron Bridge, inaugurated on August 11, 1929 costing 139,152.90 pesetas, is constructed in wrought iron with riveted trusses, based on masonry work that enabled road traffic of the national highway 332 to cross the Segura riverbed.

The bridge replaced the baroque bridge, constructed in 1755, destroyed by a flood at the end of the 19th century.

Caption: San Antonio Flour Mill and Iron Bridge in Guardamar del Segura. Photos: OHT Vega Baja.