Creation of the Vega Baja Metropolitan Taxi Area.





The Orihuela Plenary Hall was the venue for a working meeting with the Director General of Transport and Logistics, Manuel Ríos Pérez, to which all the local councils were invited. The purpose of the meeting was to establish the first joint public taxi service provision area in the region.

During the meeting, Manuel Ríos Pérez explained the advantages of this initiative, highlighting that the Vega Baja Taxi Metropolitan Area will allow taxi services to travel without restrictions throughout the region. He also emphasised the implementation of urban fares instead of inter-urban fares, and the extension of the service to all municipalities, regardless of the number of inhabitants.

Municipalities welcomed the initiative project for which the director general announced that a working dossier would be produced within a maximum of fifteen days.

Once the metropolitan area is established, it will be the Conselleria de Medio Ambiente who will assume all responsibilities, without generating additional costs for the local administrations.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, extended his gratitude to the Director General for his commitment to the project for all municipalities. Vegara stressed “the importance of promoting regional schemes of this magnitude to maintain the Vega Baja as a reference point in the Valencian Community”.

This initiative represents a significant step towards more efficient mobility in the region, promoting collaboration between municipalities and facilitating the mobility of its people.