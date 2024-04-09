



The Aquelarre theatre group from Mojácar has been awarded the “Manuel Galiana” Almería theatre award in its second edition in the category of Best Set Design, created by Montese Soler and Joaquín Sáez.

“Aquelarre” was taking part in this festival for the first time, as its incorporation into the Almería Amateur Theatre Federation (FEALTA) was very recent, obtaining its prize from among the different groups from other municipalities in the province that were also competing for this distinction.

FEALTA’s objectives are to promote performances, create circuits and training activities, as well as promotional activities, and help amateur theatre productions in Almería province.

The II Manuel Galiana Almería Theatre Awards Gala was held at the Cervantes Theatre in Almería, with the aim also of celebrating International Theatre Day. They enjoy a well-deserved prestige within the world of theatre, and the awards ceremony is always well received, representing a recognition of the dedication, good work and collaborative spirit of the province’s theatre community.

.The Aquelarre theatre group started 10 years ago, the first play they performed being El Indalo Mensajero” (The Indalo Messenger), involving actors, dancers, a band and technicians – nearly 100 people.

It is currently made up of 18 actors, the youngest 15 years old and the oldest 84, with two plays on the bill. Just a few weeks ago they premiered one of them in Mojácar, “Milagro en el Convento de Santa María Juana” (Miracle in the Santa María Juana Convent) which as ever was a great success for attendance and greatly applauded by the public.

Among their future projects is the staging of “La Pasión de Cristo” (The Passion of Christ), which they want to premiere for Easter Week in 2025, an original version with live songs.

Rehearsals will also shortly begin for another work, “La Dama del Río Aguas” (The Lady of the River Aguas”, based on a legend about the river with the same name and which goes through Mojácar and Piedra Villazar.