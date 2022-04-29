



Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has extended the training program in hospitality and accommodation aimed at Ukrainian refugees located in Torrevieja and the region.

Specifically, it is the `Food Handling’ course, taught at the local Tourism Centre (CdT), in order to provide them with the minimum professional training to obtain hospitality jobs.

The plan will also offer training in ‘Basic kitchen operations’, ‘Basic room operations’ and ‘Basic floor and cleaning operations’, each lasting two weeks.

With this, there are already nearly 200 refugees from Ukraine in the Valencian Community who have accessed this training program promoted by Turisme, which is in great demand by this group and which during this month of April has given courses in Benidorm, Alicante and now in Torrevieja.

The general director of Turisme, Herick Campos, explained that this is “basic training in tourism that we are offering where there is demand” and pointed out that “we have started with the food handling course and depending on the demand, will also carry out a combined room course with part of the kitchen”.

These courses are held throughout the Valencian Community through the Red CdT “we do them where there is demand, not only in Torrevieja”, explained the Director General.

Campos recalled that it is very important that these people follow all the procedures required to work in the Community, such as “having the NIE and also registering in Labora, which is the space where refugees can find all the training available, also in other matters, and where companies can go to look for staff”, he specified.

The director general has stated that “the hotel industry needs labour and from Turisme we are going to provide, at a minimum, that basic training, as well as an introduction to Spanish with the aim of providing refugees with the best possible integration”.

This training cycle, promoted by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, focuses on providing the minimum professional training to join hospitality and accommodation jobs.

The courses are taught in the Ukrainian language with material in their mother tongue, they are free, face-to-face and are organised in those CdTs for which there is a minimum number of students. The CdT Network is made up of eleven centres located in the three provinces.

For the dissemination of this training program aimed at Ukrainian refugees, 5,000 brochures have been prepared and distributed in the City of Light itself, where the refugee redistribution ‘hub’ is located, to convey the possibility of accessing the training and the possible jobs derived from this process and, where in addition, the Tourism Classroom has been created to bring training in tourism to the City of Light itself.

On the other hand, from Turisme Comunitat Valenciana the sector has been urged to locate Human Resources managers and NGO coordinators who can help spread these training initiatives among refugees.