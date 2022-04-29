



The Councillor for NGOs and Volunteers in Torrevieja, Concha Sala, together with the coordinator of the ASIMEPP Torrevieja association, Mamen Veredas, have announced a series of activities that will take place for the commemoration of the International Fibromyalgia Day, which will be held on Thursday, May 12.

The activities will begin on Monday, May 9, and will end on Saturday, May 14.

The open day will begin on Monday, where everyone who wants to can attend the activities with prior reservation, doing so through the telephone number 966 927 140 or in person at ASIMEPP, located in c/ Concordia nº9, Torrevieja.

It should be noted that on Friday, May 13, the Silver Clover will be awarded to Concha Sala, Councillor for NGOs and Volunteers, and Diana Box, Councillor for Health, for their great work and full availability in the Association and the Clover of Thanks to Etel Canalis, Sonotherapist and Volunteer at the Asimepp Association, reported the coordinator of the Mamen Veredas Association.

MONDAY, MAY 9

10:00 a.m. Adapted Yoga (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

5:00 p.m. Yoga Sueva (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

7:00 p.m. Taichi (Dña. Sinforosa Park)

TUESDAY, MAY 10

09:30 a.m. Taichí (Parque Doña Sinforosa)

11:00 a.m. Gymnastics (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

7:00 p.m. Hatha Yoga (Sit ASIMEPP)

8:30 p.m. Vinyasa Yoga (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

Municipal Library: 7:00 p.m. Conference “Physical exercise and fibromyalgia. Efficiency and Safety” by Javier de los Ríos, graduated in Physical Activity Sciences. Doctorate in the Sports and Health program. Member of the Laboratory of Biomechanics and Health of the UMH.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

10:00 a.m. Adapted Yoga (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

5:30 p.m. Gong workshop, “Tibetan Bowl Sounds”, taught by Etel Canalis, Sound Therapist (C. Cultural Virgen del Carmen)

7:00 p.m. Taichí (Parque Doña Sinforosa)

THURSDAY, MAY 12 (Plaza de la Constitución)

10:00 a.m. Tai Chi Exhibition

10:45 a.m. Yoga Exhibition

11:45 am Delivery of diplomas

12:30 p.m. Reading of the Manifesto

7:00 p.m. Poetry Recital “You need yourself”, by Magdalena Sánchez Blesa. Poet of sidewalks and patios.

7:00 p.m. Hatha Yoga (Asimepp)

8:30 p.m. Vinyasa Yoga (Asimepp)

FRIDAY, MAY 13

10:00 a.m. Workshop “LK Intelligent Movement” by Arancha Blanco, Certified Teacher (ASIMEPP Headquarters)

2:30 p.m. Brotherhood lunch. Delivery of Silver Clover and Thank You Clover (Restaurant Mesón El Huertano)

SATURDAY, MAY 14

11:00 a.m. Tai Chi Exhibition at the Hombre del Mar. Closing of the Fibromyalgia Week