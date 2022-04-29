



In what is being described by councillor responsible for the department, Ana Blasco, as “a very important element to increase safety at work”, the Local Police in Santa Pola are to be issued with bulletproof vests.

Blasco explained that “the Government team are committed to improving security in Santa Pola and protecting our agents. We promised to continue improving their conditions and we are doing so, we have acquired 3 new patrol cars, and soon we will have more news, as well as the creation of new places for the corps”.

The 53 vests went out to tender for a total of 45 thousand euro, IVA included, and 3 companies have submitted to the public tender, which is currently in the evaluation of offers for the final award.

Bulletproof vests use layers of resistant fibre to capture and deform the bullet, spreading its force over a large surface area of ​​the vest. The vest absorbs the energy of the deformable projectile, stopping it before it completely penetrates the vest. Some layers can be penetrated, but as the bullet deforms, the energy is absorbed by more and more surface area.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) there have been at least four shootings with victims in Spain in the first weeks of April and the figure of convicted for illegal possession of weapons in Spain remains stable at around a thousand incidents per year.