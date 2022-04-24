



Torry defeat Benijofar to keep promotion hopes alive

SC Torrevieja defeated CD Benijofar 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday, with goals from Àngel, Cristian and Gonzalo to keep their promotion hopes alive.

CD Benijofar took the lead before Àngel netted on 38 minutes to level at 1-1.

Cristian put Torry ahead on the stroke of half-time (44) to lead at the interval 2-1. Gonzalo got amongst the goals, when netting Torry’s third to wrap up all three points.

Torry sit in second place on 43 points, behind leaders Atletico de Catral on 55 points.

Pinoso CF A lost 2-0 away at CD Montesinos, with Monte going sixth on 34 points. CD Cox defeated Alguena CF 3-2 on Friday.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 UE Crevilente FB A kept their promotion bid on track in a 2-0 away win at Bigastro CF, topping the table on 62 points.

CD Horadada defeated FB Redován CF away 2-3 in a five goals thriller. Formentera CF took a point in a 1-1 home draw against third place Monovar Atletico A.

Athletic Club Torrellano B hit five in a 5-1 thumping against visitors Callosa Deportiva CF. Guardamar Soccer CD sit in second spot after an avalanche of goals, in a 9-0 hiding away at Elche Dream CF B.

*Sunday’s results will appear online at www.theleader.info

Caption: SC Torrevieja line-up against CD Benijofar.