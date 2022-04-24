Football Focus

Torry defeat Benijofar to keep promotion hopes alive

SC Torrevieja defeated CD Benijofar 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday, with goals from Àngel, Cristian and Gonzalo to keep their promotion hopes alive.

CD Benijofar took the lead before Àngel netted on 38 minutes to level at 1-1.

Cristian put Torry ahead on the stroke of half-time (44) to lead at the interval 2-1. Gonzalo got amongst the goals, when netting Torry’s third to wrap up all three points.

Cristian: Netted in Torry’s win against CD Benijofar.

Torry sit in second place on 43 points, behind leaders Atletico de Catral on 55 points.

Pinoso CF A lost 2-0 away at CD Montesinos, with Monte going sixth on 34 points. CD Cox defeated Alguena CF 3-2 on Friday.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 UE Crevilente FB A kept their promotion bid on track in a 2-0 away win at Bigastro CF, topping the table on 62 points.

CD Horadada defeated FB Redován CF away 2-3 in a five goals thriller. Formentera CF took a point in a 1-1 home draw against third place Monovar Atletico A.

Athletic Club Torrellano B hit five in a 5-1 thumping against visitors Callosa Deportiva CF. Guardamar Soccer CD sit in second spot after an avalanche of goals, in a 9-0 hiding away at Elche Dream CF B.

*Sunday’s results will appear online at www.theleader.info

Caption: SC Torrevieja line-up against CD Benijofar.

Regional Division One – Group 9
