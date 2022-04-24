



FB REDOVAN – 0 CD THADER – 1 BY STEVE HIBBERD

This local derby promotion battle, was definitely not one for the faint hearted. Although slow to get going, both sides gave their all in this no holds bar humdinger. What this result means, is that Thader stay in 3rd place, now 2 points ahead of CFI Alicante (who drew 1-1 with leaders Ibense), and crucially 4 points ahead of Redovan. With only 3 matches now remaining, the race for the last play off place looks certain to go down to the wire.

In the very first min, Thader captain Lloyd tried his luck, blasting a 30 yard free kick goal bound, which required immediate action from keeper Miki. Manager Raul Mora had the luxury of choosing from a full squad, with the exception of suspended keeper Amine. Redovan picked up the days first booking for a cynical foul on Dani Lucas, but it was far from the last that an overworked ref dished out.

The bumper crowd of almost 1,000 were noisy from the offset, growing in volume when Thader’s front man Pedro received a yellow card, to match the colour of his shirt. On the half hour mark, Fran came close to opening the deadlock, but his header from a corner agonisingly missed the target.

Four minutes later, the same man should have done better when through on goal, but from only 10 yards out, he slammed his shot straight at Redovan’s keeper. Thader were now piling on the pressure, at one stage they had 3 consecutive corners, although all came to nothing.

But on 38 mins, Rafa picked up a loose ball some 25 yards from goal, then rifled an unstoppable drive through a sea of legs, into the far corner of the net. Quino had half a chance to double his sides lead just before the interval, but unfortunately the ball got stuck under his feet close to goal, and the moment was lost.

Tempers rose as the 2 benches were trading insults to each other, culminating in a booking for a Thader official.

As expected, Redovan were attacking in numbers, forcing Chema into another important save on 55 mins. From the next attack they had strong appeals for a penalty waved aside. Calderon had only been on the pitch less than a minute (sub for Quino), when he was unceremoniously bundled over in the box on the hour mark. Although Lloyd hit the resultant penalty firmly enough, Miki guessed correctly to make a good save.

Next it was the turn of Redovan’s bench to incur the ref’s wrath. This time it was an unused sub who spoke out of turn, receiving first yellow, then a red card.

Miguel made a last-ditch goal line save on 68 mins to deny a certain goal, as Redovan hit back. Shortly afterwards, Redovan appealed for another penalty, but although they did look to have a case, the ref was again unimpressed.

Chema produced a breath-taking save from Ismail on 82 minutes, who could not believe that he had not scored. To rub salt into the wound, from the rebound, Redovan did at last put the ball in the net, only for a lineman’s flag to come to the visitor’s rescue. With time ticking away, penalty appeal number 3 was also dismissed, leading to more yellow cards being shown in the direction of Redovan players.

High flying Crevillente are the next opponents for Thader Rojales, when they arrive at Moi Gomez stadium on Sunday 1 May, ko 1130.

Not only is this another victory vital for Thader’s ambitions, but revenge is very much on the agenda, as pay back for the narrow defeat suffered away at Crevillente last December.