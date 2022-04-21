



Memorial Blind Triples Competition, Tuesday 19th April, Friendly Bar

This year’s blind triples competition was held in memorial to June Howarth and Joy Don who both played for the Friendly Bar, Citrus Centre. Simon Lumb reserved the bar for our darts function, and together with the Friendly Temps, hosted a fabulous evening with buzzing atmosphere and great darts.

48 lady darters came together from across the 8 league teams to be drawn into groups of 3 for a 4- round Knock-Out competition of 501, best of 3 across 4 boards, supported by TDLO President Pam Horton, spectators and hubby chalkers.

Friendly Temps provided 10 or more awesome prizes for the raffle and raised €260 euros for Motor Neurone Disease Charity in honour of their late captain and founder, June.

Together with Simon, they laid on a buffet spread to rival that of Fortnum and Mason, with all team members contributing to the scrummy homemade fayre. A big thank you to all who attended, organised and assisted, the evening was a great success.