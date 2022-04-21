



1956 – Johnny Cash released his classic song, ‘I Walk the Line’. The unique chord progression for the song was inspired by backwards playback of guitar runs on his tape recorder while he was in the Air Force stationed in Germany.

1966 – Dusty Springfield was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’. When recording the track, she was not satisfied with her vocal until she had recorded 47 takes.

1967 – 32 year old Elvis Presley married 21 year old Priscilla Beaulieu. The wedding ceremony took place at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas and although the marriage license was only $15, the wedding cake cost $3,500. The couple divorced after five years of marriage on October 9, 1973. In the same year Sandie Shaw was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Puppet On A String’, her third UK No.1 and the Eurovision Song Contest winner that year.

1968 – BBC TV launched ‘The Cilla Black Show’ making Cilla the first British female performer to have her own TV show. The theme song, ‘Step Inside Love’, was written by Paul McCartney.

1976 – After a gig in Memphis Bruce Springsteen took a cab to Elvis Presley ‘s Graceland home and proceeded to climb over the wall. A guard took him to be another crank fan and apprehended him.

1978 – P.J. Proby was sacked from his role in the London stage musical Elvis after repeatedly changing his lines from the script. He had been playing the oldest of three Presley’s in the play.

1981 – Ringo Starr married actress and one time ‘Bond girl’ Barbara Bach. The pair met while filming the movie, Caveman, with Dennis Quaid and Shelley Long. In attendance at the wedding were George Harrison and Paul McCartney.

1990 – The British film drama ‘The Krays’ opened. Based on the lives and crimes of the English gangster twins Ronald and Reginald Kray, the film starred Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp as Ronnie Kray Martin Kemp as Reggie Kray.

2001 –Rod Stewart asked for a change in wedding vows bringing them up to-date and to be treated like a dog license. Stewart said ‘a change is needed because they’ve been in existence for 600 years when people used to live until they were only 35’.

2002 – TLC member Lisa Lopes was killed in a car accident in La Ceiba, Honduras, aged 30.

2007 – American singer Bobby “Boris” Pickett died of leukemia at the age of 69. He performed the Halloween anthem ‘The Monster Mash’ in 1962. The song had been banned by The BBC in the UK, deemed offensive and wasn’t a hit until 1973. It was a spoof on the dance crazes popular at the time, including the Twist and the Mashed Potato.

2009 – An anonymous Queen fan won a two hour one to one guitar lesson with Brian May, after bidding £7,600 at a private charity auction. The auction, in support of the Action for Brazil’s Children Trust, was held at the exclusive Cuckoo Club in London.