



Crescendo International Choir’s next performance will be at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on Saturday May 7 at 6 pm. The choir will be giving a concert with the Chivenor Military Ladies Choir. Concert tickets previously sold for the 2021 cancelled concert are valid for this concert.

Tickets can still be purchased from Mags by calling 688-707-050, by contacting a choir member, or by coming to Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos on a Monday night between 17:30 and 20:00. This restaurant is where Crescendo choir rehearses from 17:45 to 20:15 on Mondays. Choir members sit in a social-distanced manner and wear masks.

On Saturday night April 9, the Choir raised 352 Euros for the Benijofar Food Bank after giving a standing-room only concert at the Iglesia Santiago Apóstol in Benijofar.

This was the first time Crescendo has given a concert since the pandemic arrived in Spain in 2020. Judging from the size of the crowd and the money raised for a local charity, it was a big success.

The choir performed a variety of music in both English and Spanish. Some of the best known songs the choir performed included Viva la Vida by British rock band Coldplay, Thank you for the Music by the Swedish pop group ABBA and You Raise Me Up, composed by a Norwegian-Irish duo called Secret Garden. One of the best known Spanish songs performed was Si Tu Me Dices Ven by the Mexican musician Alfredo Gil, founder of the band Trio Los Panchos.

If interested in joining Crescendo or attending the May concert, please see the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details. The choir is especially seeking men to join. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin.

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because it has many nationalities among its members, including English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American. It has a Spanish Musical Director, Irene Oliva, and a Spanish pianist, Cristian Martinez. Allthough we are many nationalities, English is the main language spoken.

By Nancy Klein, choir member and choir publicist