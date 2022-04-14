



HAVING worked in the trade on the Costa Blanca for over 12 years, the staff at Bradley Breakers could tell a horror story or two about people who thought they had scrapped their ‘old banger’ only to find that the car was still registered many months later.

There are individuals who have faced large fines after the vehicle they thought they’d seen the back of was still driving around.

Unfortunately, as long as your name remains on the document of ownership you are legally responsible for that vehicle.

Here in Spain the system of scrapping a vehicle is far more complex than anything you are likely to face back in Ireland or the UK. You also have the added complication of the language barrier so it is imperative that when considering disposing of a vehicle, you use a company in which you have complete trust.

You will find one such company in Bradley Breakers, they are experts in the field and they can make the whole process as simple and uncomplicated as you might wish.

Simply make the call, they will make you a cash offer for your vehicle and if accepted they will collect on a tow truck from your home.

They will leave you with the necessary legal documentation advising that they have taken ownership of your car and then, following its scrapping, you will be is-sued with the official DGT Certificate (Baja).

It is important when selling/scrapping your car that you are provided with all the correct and legal paperwork; this is something you will always receive from Bradley Breakers.

Do be aware that if this is something that you are currently considering, you need to ensure that your vehicle is scrapped by December 31 to avoid any further SUMA bills.

Contact Bradley Breakers Central in English on (0034) 607 848 332, Poligono 18, Calle Novelda 2b, Crevillent 03330. Drop an e-mail to bradleybreakerscatral1@outlook.com or visit Facebook Bradley Karl Thompson and check out their 5 start rating.

