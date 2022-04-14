



Studio 32 are pleased to announce that rehearsals are well advanced for our summer show GUYS & DOLLS. One of the characters Lt Brannigan of the New York Police Department played by Lydia Kay (pictured) is determined to stop illegal crap games taking place in her precinct.

Also pictured are two of the crapshooters played by Dave Spence and Steve Swain.

Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and don’t want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out on seeing this fantastic show.

For this reason they are offering groups of 20 or more who book on our website online booking service for Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th performances, a discount of €24 which will be refunded on the night of the performance on production of the ticket receipt at front of house.

There will also be a complimentary drink on arrival and at the interval. For further information call

679 062 272 or 636 020 547. To book tickets online visit our website at www.studiothirtytwo.org and for further information and advice on how to use our online booking service email studio32shows@gmail.com