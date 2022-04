Another prestigious victory for Charo who camoe out on top in the TEC Cup under-14 that was held this week on the slopes of the CT Sant Gervasi in Barcelona.

Charo was the winner of one of the most important age group tournaments in Spain, beating Daniela Fernández from Tenerife by 6-2, 6-0 in the final, a result that completed an excellent week in which she did not lose a single set in the six matches she played.