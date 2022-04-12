



The Mare Nostrum Torrevieja Handball Club convincingly won their game at the Elda Handball Center against Eldense on Saturday afternoon by 31 – 25.

After a quiet start the salineros had managed to build up a 3 goal lead by the interval going into the break leading by 15-12.

In the second period Mare Nostrum continued to set a very high pace in their game with their superior fitness and stretching the advantage to 6 points midway through the half. It wsa a lead that they comfortably maintained as the ran out victors by 31-25, Carlos Cabrera and Kevin with 7 and 6 The victory keeps the salineros in seventh place on 25 points with four dmatches remaining in the championship.

The next match will be on Saturday, April 23 against 4th placed Handball Elche at the Cecilio Gallego, getting underway at 6pm.

Images: Joaquín Carrión