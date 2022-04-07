



Racing San Miguel Benjamín football team have been invited to participate in the prestigious Vega Baja Cup during April 14-17 – that features Atletico de Madrid.

“It will be a joy and great experience for the Benjamin to compete against teams of the stature of Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe, among others.

“It is there to enjoy and proudly wear the name of San Miguel in the Vega Baja Cup”, said a club spokesperson.

The National Football tournament features Infantile and Cadette, along with Pre-benjamin, Benjamin and Alevin groups of players.