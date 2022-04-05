



The Department of Health of Torrevieja has made a significant organisational and staffing effort to reinforce the Department’s Primary Care.

The Management has enabled additional reinforcement modules in the Primary Care teams, arranged and approved according to the organisational requests of the heads of the basic zone of the area. In this way, not only Easter will be reinforced, but also the summer period, which is already optimally planned.

Like every year, the care strategy focuses on promoting emergencies throughout the Department with the 24-hour opening of the 6 Continuous Care Points (PAC), and also with the incorporation of new modules that allow the demands of patients to be met which, in some municipalities of the Department, even triple.

The integration of primary and specialised care allows PACs to be connected to the hospital, so that users can solve their health problems closer to home.

After the recovery of direct public management by the Ministry of Health, a significant shortage of professionals was observed, which has been resolved during this time.

The Department has incorporated 64 new professionals dependent on the Nursing Department. In addition, the centres of the Department of Health have increased their number of doctors with the incorporation of 10 medical professionals and 3 Primary Care paediatricians.

The Manager, Pilar Santos, has valued the “significant contractual effort that is being made, the flexibility of our professionals and their high involvement. All this will allow us to meet the health demands of the population in a Department with an important seasonal component”.