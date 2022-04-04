



SC Torrevieja CF 0-3 Atl. Catral CF

SC Torrevieja suffered a 3-0 home defeat against league leaders Atletico de Catral in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday – that saw the promotion hopefuls drop to third place in the table.

Catral took the lead after 43 minutes when Jose Luis netted past Ramon to lead 1-0 at the interval.

In the second half Luis netted his and Catral’s second within a minute of the restart, with Diego wrapping up the points for the visitors, who top the table on 52 points.

The top of the table clash saw opening exchanges with both teams playing attacking football, with the Torry midfield holding fort as Catral pressed looking to open the door, with the visitors winger Josue a live wire.

Catral went close on 23 minutes, with Torry keeper Ramón thwarting the visitors on a one-on-one situation. On 31 minutes Catral went close, when shaving the hosts post.

Catral broke the deadlock on 43 minutes when a shot by Luis deflected off Kevin’s leg, leaving outstretched Ramón at sea. HT: 0-1.

In the second half Catral increased their lead through Luis, with Diego completing the rout. The defeat saw Torry drop to third on 37 points.

Pinoso CF A go second on 39 points, following a 2-1 away win at CF Sporting Albatera.

Sunday’s results: 1st Regional G9. CF Sporting Saladar 1-1 CD Benijofar. CD Cox 1-1 CF Atletico Algorfa. SC Torrevieja 0-3 Atletico de Catral. Alguena CF 1-2 CF Rafal. CF Sporting Albatera 1-2 Pinoso CF A. Sporting Dolores CF B 3-2 Popular Orihuela Deportiva CF.

2nd Regional Group 16: Sporting Saladar 2-0 Callosa Deportiva CF. Elche Dream CF B 0-4 UD la Coca Aspense B. FB Redován CF 0-1 CD Altet. Formentera 1-3 Guardamar Soccer CD.

O’Rourke nets Racing San Miguel goal in win at Orihuela CF B

DANI O’Rourke netted for Racing San Miguel as they collected three valuable points away at La Murada based Orihuela CF B in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday, to move into tenth place in the table.

Defeat left lowly Orihuela CF B on the verge of relegation in 15th place, with just 11 points.

Racing San Miguel’s José Antonio kept Orihuela at bay, with O’Rourke breaking the deadlock when firing over the home ‘keeper, following an assist from Peke, to bag a 1-0 victory.

O’Rourke told The Leader: “It was a very important win that enabled us to move away from the bottom half of the table, since we have some very difficult games left during the remainder of the season.”

CD Horadada Thiar A moved up to 10th place in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 following a 5-1 landslide win away at Bigastro CF.