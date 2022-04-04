



Manchester Airport has apologised after what has been described as ‘mayhem’ during the first weekend of April, as Easter looms.

Arrivals at Manchester included a flight from Alicante-Elche airport, scheduled to touch down at 1240 on April 4, followed by further flights from Alicante during the afternoon.

After the weekend chaos at Manchester a statement read: “We apologise to passengers whose experience at Manchester Airport fell short of the standards they expected.

“As we recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges.

“As a result we are advising customers that security queues may be longer than usual, and we encourage them to arrive at the earliest time recommended by their airline.

“Due to the security checks and training associated with these roles, it takes time to for people to be able to start work in our operation.

“That is why we are exploring a number of short-term measures to deliver the best possible service we can, such as the use of agency staff and different ways in which existing colleagues can support our operation.

“We are aware similar challenges are being faced by airlines and third parties, such as baggage handling agents, operating on our site.

“Together, we are working hard to deliver the best possible service we can in the circumstances, and to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

The apology came in the wake of turmoil at Manchester Airport at the weekend – with reports of huge queues and flight delays – leaving passengers clambering for space and others fearing someone will get hurt.

In footage from Manchester Airport on April 1, security boxes of belongings are piled on top of each other – while customers reach over each other to search through them. Passengers are quoted as saying the situation was ‘carnage’.

Delays continued throughout the weekend – with passengers abandoning bags and belongings in the baggage reclaim hall.

Baggage handlers at the airport have reportedly said they are under more stress than ever, due to the unexpected demand over the last few weeks.

Bosses have warned that passengers could face queues for several weeks, due to staff shortages.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said they have faced difficulties with the easing of restrictions and a large number of bags being rejected at security.

Passenger, Jane Gilham posted on Twitter showing passengers making chaotic attempts to grab their belongings – after passing through security.

In the tweet to Manchester Airport, Jane wrote: “You are an absolute disgrace! It was dangerous, people will get hurt if you do not improve things.”

Another passenger described as being moved like cattle to the baggage reclaim, where they faced another two-hour queue to go through passport control, despite never leaving the tarmac, and a further hour for their bags.

A family spokesperson said it took four hours to walk 300 metres through security – with passengers jumping over the barriers scared of missing their flights – alleging police had to step-in several times.

Reports of complete chaos were seen at the Security B (lane) of Terminal 1 that passengers were either dehydrated – or almost urinating themselves – in a never ending queue that almost turned into a mob, due to Manchester Airport’s neglect.

“It took us four hours to walk 300 metres, squeezed in like cattle in the biggest Covid breeding ground in the UK. “Passengers were jumping over the barriers scared of missing the flights and these were either cancelled or severely delayed.

“Our flight was delayed by nearly three hours and we were the lucky ones. There was so much tension that police had to step in several times and I am surprised that no violence broke out or medical emergencies happened.

“The staff were barely visible, demotivated, inefficient and clearly not in charge. I do not blame them fully as the staff numbers were too low to cope with more than 100 passengers.

“The international gateway to Manchester is a national embarrassment,” they were quoted as saying.