



The Councillor for Youth in Torrevieja, Domingo Paredes, has reported that the new Spring Youth Agenda of the Youth Information and Animation Centre (CIAJ) corresponding to the new quarter from April to June is now available.

A total of 17 activities, including events, training courses and other initiatives aimed at young people, make up the new Spring Programming of the Youth Area of ​​the Torrevieja City Council.

The “Comarcón” Alternative Leisure Conference is back, after two years without being able to be held due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and that its eighth edition will be held on the weekend of April 30 and May 1 at the Palacio de los Deportes with a multitude of stands, activities and alternative geek leisure organised by the Department of Youth in collaboration with the Youth Association of Torrevieja La Comarca.

As a novelty this quarter, an Urban Camp will be held for Easter from April 19 to 22, aimed at young people aged 12 to 14 in collaboration with the Social Welfare Area, within the co-responsible campaign of the Department of Equality and the Ministry of equality.

There will also be another youth camp, in this technological case, which begins on June 27 at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, in this case for young people from 12 to 17 years of age and includes a preview of the leisure and free time camp for summer.

Conversations with British volunteers, inclusive leisure outings, an eco-cleaning day in the Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata Natural Park, and video game and wargame tournaments with AJ La Mata complete the section on educational leisure, free time and youth volunteering.

The training section includes a new PICE for trade and warehouse assistant, framed in the National Youth Guarantee System, a B1 English preparation course, 3D printing, online video game development, drones, and urban culture with graffiti, rap lyrics and music production.

The FAD, in collaboration with the Youth and the Diputación de Alicante, will develop workshops and prevention dynamics in gambling for adolescents at the IES Torrevigía.

Mention is also made of the Provincial Youth Awards “Top Creation 2022”, of the Diputación de Alicante and whose term is open in its different categories and the Young Entrepreneurs Award of the Local Development Agency of the Council of Torrevieja, with important awards.

More information and registration on Youth activities on their social networks, phone 965714072, whatsapp 606055291, email youth@torrevieja.eu and on the municipal website www.torrevieja.es

Finally, Domingo Paredes recalled that tickets for the summer Crazy Urban Festival are now on sale, the largest urban festival in the area and that it will feature such important artists as Kase-O, Omar Montes, Jazz Magnetism and Axax and Prok, among others, all the info and ticket sales on the website www.crazyfestival.es