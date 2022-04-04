



The Sailing Association Mar Menor, SAMM, is still going strong after three difficult years as proved by the high attendance of over 40 members at the 2022 AGM held on March 9th.

SAMM’s problems started in The Autumn of 2019 when the devastating Gota Fria that hit Los Alcazares resulted in the pollution of the Mar Menor and a ban on water sports. This was followed by the imposition of the lock down and travel restrictions of the Covid outbreak in March 2020 which continued into 2021. Although pleasure sailing resumed, the Sunday race program was curtailed by the closure of the jetty at CTD for repairs, although some limited racing did re-start late in 2021.

The AGM was the first that could be held since 2019. George Noden the Commodore since 2019 stood down and Dawn Morgan was elected as his successor. Dawn has only been a SAMM member for about a year but was the Vice Commodore of a sailing club in West Sussex before moving to Spain and is highly experienced. The Secretary David Hardwick also stood down and Mike Phillips was elected.

There were only two proposals, the first to allow the Whaly support boat to be used for pleasure purposes and it was agreed to set up a small group to investigate the pro’s and con’s and the second to try to forge stronger links with other groups.

Many members attended a lunch after the meeting at the Tataki restaurant.