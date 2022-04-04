



San Luis, Urb Limonar, El Chaparral and La Siesta all neglected by council

La Siesta, Torrevieja, has had criticism, due to certain areas being unsightly, during the last two years of Covid-19 and the UK leaving the EU following Brexit.

A walk 11 kilometres through San Luis, Urb Limonar, El Chaparral and La Siesta, show areas of neglect.

Following the decrease in tourism, underlined by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, Ascen Ruiz Romo said: “Still the city council of Torrevieja has not found out that only lives of the tourism. For which they should pamper the city.

“But it seems that they only dedicate themselves to making monumental works, that most of them are closed, or not inaugurated, but the rest is a total abandonment.”

KJ Hutchison said: “It’s not unusual, unfortunately. Orihuela Costa urbanisations are the same. A lot are a mess and the town halls do nothing.

“For two years of covid the majority of holiday homes have sat empty, when people could not travel.

“Then people started to arrive back and clear out their houses – dumping anywhere – adding to the issues.

“It’s one reason why we moved to the city centre, where at least the town is taken care of, by both residents and the town hall.

“This is par for the course in that area and Orihuela Costa too. That’s why we left the urbs. Some places are lovely, but a lot are sadly a mess.”

Captions: San Luis, Urb Limonar, El Chaparral and La Siesta, show areas of neglect. Photos: Alan Griffiths.