



The Municipal football schools annual presentation took place at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos.

The CD Montesinos youth set up is Municipal, under the umbrella of the Town Council, under the CD Montesinos name for administrative and federative purposes, playing as CD Montesinos in their respective age groups; under 6s to the under 19s, progressing to the Valencia 1st Regional G9 CD Montesinos first team squad.

The under 17 and under 19 sides are not Municipal, being under the helm, run and funded by CD Montesinos.

Caption: The Municipal football schools annual presentation at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos. Photo: CD Montesinos.