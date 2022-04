Torrevieja Apanee benefitted with the presentation of a cheque for €1,514.05 following the fifth edition of the Charity race organised by the Physical Education under the Direction of the Mediterranean IES of Torrevieja.

“We want to thank the participants with the schools attached to the institute, CEIP Romualdo Ballester, CEIP Virgen del Carmen and Colegio Salvador Ruso, with €1,514.05 raised which will go to our projects,” said a spokesperson.