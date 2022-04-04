Garden Felix





Celosia, commonly known as Woolflowers, are members of the amaranth family, that bloom from June through to the first frosts of Autumn.

Generally grown as an annual, you can expect two or three years out of them, before they give up, but luckily, they re-seed readily and easily.

They are edible ornamentals, which have a taste similar to spinach, that also contains minerals and vitamins commonly found in deep-hued leafy greens.

Flashy, uniquely shaped flowers, reminiscent of plumed candle flames, coral, or something resembling a brain, are available in a wide variety of colours.

Give them plenty of sunlight with warm, dry conditions and these flowers will provide prolific long-lasting blooms and lots of colour in the garden.

Pay careful attention to their soil and watering requirements, as this is potentially more important than sunlight.

Celosia will not tolerate wet feet, they do not want to be watered too much, requiring soil that has excellent drainage.