



Former Torry star Ivo joins Racing San Miguel

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel CF have reached an agreement with Ivaylo Plamenov Gochev – Ivo – to be part of the squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Defensive-midfielder utility player Ivo who has moved to Racing San Miguel from Bigastro, developed his career at Torrevieja, Dolores, Rafal and Algorfa, achieving three promotions.

“The signing of Ivo is a positively move in helping Racing to achieve its primary objectives,” said a Board club spokesperson.

Seven teams compete for II National Valenta Cup in May and June

Seven teams from the Community will compete in May and June for the II National Valenta Cup organised by the Football Federation of the Valencian Community.

The teams are Mislata CF, CF Spa Alicante, Levante UD B, Discóbolo-La Torre AC, CF Inprosports San Vicente, Villarreal CF B and Elche CF B.

The final of the II Copa Valenta Nacional will be held at a neutral venue on June 11 or 12.

“In the last edition, CF SPA Alicante beat Levante UD C 2-1 in the final played in l’Eliana,” said a FFCV spokesperson.