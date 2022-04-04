



The winners of the XII edition of the 10 miles Costa Blanca were Maria Fuentes Olcina and Vicente Devesa Olmedo, who completed the 16 kilometres route in 1 hour 3 minutes and 22 seconds, and 55 minutes, respectively.

Olmedo is the first ‘Alfasino’ to win the 10 miles of the Costa Blanca, from 300 participants, through the town of l’Alfàs del Pi.

The winners in the female category: 1st María Fuentes Olcina, 2nd Silvia García Orgiles, 3rd Elisa Rodríguez Morcillo.

Men’s category: 1st Vicente Devesa Olmedo, 2nd Rubén Caballero Piernas, 3rd Adrián Sánchez Serrano.

Organisers of the event were the El Faro Athletics Club, in collaboration of the Department of Sports, Local Police, Civil Protection, and volunteers, with the race taking in Albir and up the lighthouse route in the Serra Gelada.

The Mayor of l’Alfàs del Pi Vicente Arques, Councillor for Sports José Plaza, and Councillor for Resident Groups Martine Mertens were present at the awards ceremony.