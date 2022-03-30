



At the request of the Virgen de la Fuensanta school in the district of La Alberca (Murcia), the Local Police were carrying out inspections of backpacks of the pupils in the school, sixth grade students, during which they located a gun hidden in one of the backpacks.

The officers began an investigation to ascertain if it was a real weapon or not, later verifying the authenticity, referring the case to the National Police.

Due to his young age, the minor could not be charged with any type of crime.

This is the second serious event so far this year in a school in Murcia, since in mid-February another minor, in this case, in the Monteagudo religious school, attacked a teacher during a class with a knife, causing injuries that were not serious.