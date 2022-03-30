



The extraordinary plenary session of the Comisión de Protección Civil de la Comunidad Valenciana, held in Callosa de Segura, has approved, within the Vega Renhace Plan, the homologation of the newly created municipal action plan against the risk of flooding, and the territorial plan against emergencies in Pilar de la Horadada, previously approved, which has been updated.

The event, chaired by the Regional Secretary for Security and Emergencies, José María Ángel Batalla, was attended by the Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, the Councillor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, the chief inspector of the Local Police, Jesús Navarrete, the head of Protección Civil, Antonio Sedeño Lara and the Environmental Services technician, Pedro Sáez.

On the other hand, the plan against forest fires and the plan against seismic risks are pending approval by the Ministry. Then they will be taken to plenary session, public exhibition, and finally they will be homologated.